Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of CBRL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

