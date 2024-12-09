Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.17.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $785,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

