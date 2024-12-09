Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.17.

LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

