Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $110.45 on Friday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total transaction of $100,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,073.95. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $228,499.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,496.60. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,779. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 48.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palomar by 20.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Palomar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

