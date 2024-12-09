KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.17.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

