Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $438.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $370.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.17.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $399.60 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.