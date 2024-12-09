GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,365 shares of company stock valued at $9,674,784 over the last ninety days. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth $98,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 205.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.