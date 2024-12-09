GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.97 and a beta of 0.54.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,365 shares of company stock worth $9,674,784. 21.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,774,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GitLab by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,032,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,740,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 132,548 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,259,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GitLab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

