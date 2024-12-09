Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 115,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $20,432,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,515. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,187.80. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,722 shares of company stock valued at $136,732,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.