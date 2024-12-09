StockNews.com Upgrades FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock worth $20,822,072 over the last ninety days. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 44,205.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of FOX by 294.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.