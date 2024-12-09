Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

