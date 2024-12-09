Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.17.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.79 and a 200-day moving average of $287.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after buying an additional 305,302 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

