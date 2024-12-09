Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.14. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,764,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

