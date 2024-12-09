DocuSign’s (DOCU) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $106.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $44.34 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $30,203.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.12. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,870,000 after acquiring an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

