Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 87.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

