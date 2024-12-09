Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Shares of PACB opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.
