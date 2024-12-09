Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.