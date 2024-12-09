The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $24.88 Average PT from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chemours by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 166.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CC opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

