Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,796,000 after purchasing an additional 283,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,004,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 788,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

