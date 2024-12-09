Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $25.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $64,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 127,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 616,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

