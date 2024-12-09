Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $12.61

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
DLO stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
