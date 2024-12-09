American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 350.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

