Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.42. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Premier will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $204,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,699 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,096.59. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,989. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,105,000 after purchasing an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Premier by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 772,392 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 226,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

