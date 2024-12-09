Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $292.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

