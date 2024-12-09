DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.5 %

DV stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $29,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,638.16. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.