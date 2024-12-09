HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHST opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. BioHarvest Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

