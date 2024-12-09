HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
BioHarvest Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BHST opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. BioHarvest Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
About BioHarvest Sciences
