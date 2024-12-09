Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of SAIC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

