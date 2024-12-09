Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 496,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 857,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $55.01 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.