FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Tilly’s Issued By B. Riley

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

TLYS stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

