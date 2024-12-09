Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Appian Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Shares of APPN opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $43.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 7,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $245,507.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,086,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,145,055.25. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

