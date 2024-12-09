The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAM

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $314.81 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.