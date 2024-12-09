GameStop’s (GME) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GME

GameStop Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GME opened at $29.06 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.54 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $102,487.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $55,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,880. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,322,000 after acquiring an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 136,785 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,178 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.