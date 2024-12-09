AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Macquarie Analyst Says

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $270.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $260.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NASDAQ APP opened at $401.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.28. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 17,925 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.15, for a total transaction of $6,348,138.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,676 shares in the company, valued at $143,670,155.40. The trade was a 4.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,820 shares of company stock worth $246,337,463. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 622.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,462,000 after buying an additional 6,801,138 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,557,000 after acquiring an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,946,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,418,000 after acquiring an additional 449,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

