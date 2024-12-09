O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,248.06.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $15,027,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,257.78 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,260.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,118.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

