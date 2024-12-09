Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,184. This trade represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 966,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 939,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 49.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after purchasing an additional 711,951 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 167.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 375,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.31 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

