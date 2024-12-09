Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $213.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler set a $166.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

NYSE DECK opened at $199.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.89. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $208,620.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,660 shares of company stock worth $12,214,428. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

