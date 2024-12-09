Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DT opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.