Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NYSE PATH opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.56 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,180,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 554.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,539,000 after buying an additional 3,411,562 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 10,894,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,449,000 after buying an additional 1,559,500 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,280,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

