LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

