Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,117 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ooma by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 66,678 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

