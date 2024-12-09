Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Price Performance

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,226.07. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,445.12. This trade represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Asana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Asana by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.