Ulta Beauty Q4 EPS Estimate Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $428.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

