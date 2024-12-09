Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Asana stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $58,678.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,226.07. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Asana by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

