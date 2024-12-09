Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

BMO opened at $103.39 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1329 per share. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

