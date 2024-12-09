FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Reduced by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,587,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.