Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $133.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $106.00.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

