Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BMO FY2025 Earnings

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 6th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $7.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NYSE BMO opened at $103.39 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $104.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

