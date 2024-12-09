Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $74.00.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CM opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.6912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 49.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,272,000 after buying an additional 3,942,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,213,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,946,000 after purchasing an additional 228,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

