DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Asana Stock Up 43.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $58,678.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,226.07. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Asana by 195.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 169,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Asana by 103.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 84,114 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

