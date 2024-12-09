William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for EW Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Busey Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.